Kimball International (KBAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.29. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.12 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 127.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Kimball International by 96.8% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kimball International by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 351.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

