Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,467.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

KIM opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $283.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

