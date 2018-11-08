KingN Coin (KNC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One KingN Coin coin can now be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00180000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KingN Coin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. KingN Coin has a market cap of $23,334.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00254061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.88 or 0.10265654 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KingN Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KingN Coin’s official website is kingncoin.com. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

KingN Coin Coin Trading

KingN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

