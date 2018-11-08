Kinross Gold (KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
Shares of KGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 24,673,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,666. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 6,193,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 280.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835,671 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 44.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 123.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
See Also: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.