Kinross Gold (KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 24,673,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,666. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 6,193,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 280.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835,671 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 44.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 123.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/kinross-gold-kgc-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.