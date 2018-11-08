Kinross Gold (KGC) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 775,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125,552. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.