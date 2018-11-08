Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $45.69 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $45,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,317,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,797,000 after acquiring an additional 126,621 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 61.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

UTX opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

