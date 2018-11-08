KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Fraser Mackenzie restated a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KMG Chemicals by 24,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. KMG Chemicals has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $79.35.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

