Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

