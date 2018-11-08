Knoll Inc (KNL) Director John F. Maypole Acquires 1,500 Shares

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Director John F. Maypole acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,141. The company has a market cap of $988.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.07. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.67 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Knoll’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Knoll by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Knoll by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Knoll by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 23.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

