Koenig & Bauer (SKB) PT Set at €44.00 by equinet

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by stock analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

SKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.00 ($87.21).

SKB stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a fifty-two week high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

