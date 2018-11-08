Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. equinet set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.24 ($87.49).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB opened at €40.76 ($47.40) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 1-year high of €74.25 ($86.34).

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.