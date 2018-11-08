Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,673,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.57. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/korea-electric-power-co-kep-shares-sold-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.