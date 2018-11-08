Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KFY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $465.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

