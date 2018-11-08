Kraft Heinz (KHC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a negative rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.09.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,810. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

