Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 184,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,576. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.