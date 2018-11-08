Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating though are lowering our price target to $32 from $35.50. The driver to our valuation change include: (1) adjustment to base year; (2) adjustment to fully diluted share count off of October 2018 equity raise; and (3) adjusting our applied P/E multiple from 14.5x to 17.0x, which is our standard multiple in our coverage universe. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $21.25. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krish S. Krishnan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 552.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 75.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

