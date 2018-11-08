KT (KT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of KT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 23,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,073. KT has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

