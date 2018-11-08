L Brands (LB) PT Set at $24.00 by Loop Capital

L Brands (NYSE:LB) received a $24.00 price objective from equities researchers at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.26% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,621. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after purchasing an additional 840,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,772,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 361,913 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,615,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

