Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Position Reduced by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

