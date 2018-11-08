Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

LAMR stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,237. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

