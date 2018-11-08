Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Holdings Lessened by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. CL King cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

