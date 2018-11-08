LanaCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $252,918.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 979,535,535 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

