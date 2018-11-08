Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $146.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.80 million and the lowest is $145.15 million. Lannett reported sales of $154.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $602.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.06 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.38 million, with estimates ranging from $500.75 million to $502.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.21 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 582.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 381,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 32.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 810,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 350.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.01. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

