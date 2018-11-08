Laredo Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,931 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,394% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 put options.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $105,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

NYSE:LPI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.05% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Laredo Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (LPI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/laredo-petroleum-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-lpi.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.