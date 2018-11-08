Largo Resources (LGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.53

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Paulo Misk sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total value of C$566,400.00. Also, insider Ernest Michael Cleave sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$94,999.05. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,288 shares of company stock worth $1,034,664.

Largo Resources Company Profile (CVE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

