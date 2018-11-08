Leerink Swann Analysts Give Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) a $38.00 Price Target

Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.09. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 355.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $182,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $197,267.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

