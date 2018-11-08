Leerink Swann Comments on Tenet Healthcare Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of THC opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

