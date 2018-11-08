Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $53,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 43.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $404.40. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total transaction of $241,634.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

