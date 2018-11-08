Lennox International Inc. (LII) Director Paul W. Schmidt Sells 500 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.06, for a total transaction of $106,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE LII opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
