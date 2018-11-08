LHC Group (LHCG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of LHCG traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,030. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,377,000 after buying an additional 2,008,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $182,581,000 after buying an additional 911,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 861,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after buying an additional 439,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.