Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581,039 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,186.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/liberty-global-plc-lbtyk-shares-sold-by-thornburg-investment-management-inc.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.