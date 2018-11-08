Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redrow (RDW)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 662 ($8.65) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 672 ($8.78) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 690.75 ($9.03).

Redrow stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 562 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 856,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

