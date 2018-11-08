Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.52-6.52 EPS.

LGND stock traded up $11.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,463. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $634,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,798.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total transaction of $3,286,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,863,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,452. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

