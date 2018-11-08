LightChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. LightChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $552,693.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LightChain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LightChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00252790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.57 or 0.10313764 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LightChain Token Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LightChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

