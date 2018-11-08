Lilis Energy Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (LLEX)

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lilis Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Capital cut Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Lilis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

In other news, CFO Joseph C. Daches purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,800 and have sold 7,181,832 shares valued at $35,189,197.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lilis Energy by 6,079.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 549,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lilis Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 49,441 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the third quarter worth $1,924,000. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in Lilis Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lilis Energy during the second quarter worth $1,263,000.

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

