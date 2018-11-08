Lion One Metals (LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 82500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

