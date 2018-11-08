Lipe & Dalton Buys Shares of 5,960 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $160.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,585 shares of company stock worth $14,830,980 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

