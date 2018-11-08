Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/lisanti-capital-growth-llc-acquires-new-position-in-dine-brands-global-inc-din.html.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.