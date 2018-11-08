Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Stake in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. Strategic Education makes up about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Strategic Education by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Strategic Education by 96.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $9,119,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other Strategic Education news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,662.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,899,800. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

