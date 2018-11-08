Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 16,667 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $12,902,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 118.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 438,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 237,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

