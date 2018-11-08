Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Kemper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 20.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 41.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 2,430.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kemper by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kemper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at $75,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

