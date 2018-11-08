LiteBar (LTB) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, LiteBar has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. LiteBar has a total market cap of $124,075.00 and approximately $602.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00038499 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About LiteBar

LiteBar (LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 972,053 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

