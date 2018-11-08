Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 981,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,441,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,409,000 after buying an additional 2,840,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

