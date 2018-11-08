Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes $14.33 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 694,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,326,000. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 479,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 720.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

