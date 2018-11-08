Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 674,613 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,314 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 674,613 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Halliburton worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 510,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,712 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Halliburton news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 674,613 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-sells-674613-shares-of-halliburton-hal.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.