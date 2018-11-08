LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Director Sells $10,212.50 in Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Director Richard S. Sanders, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $10,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $186,096.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSB Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,200. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.42). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $79.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in LSB Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,498,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LSB Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

