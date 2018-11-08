LSI Industries (LYTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 90,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYTS. TheStreet lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.76.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele purchased 10,000 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,060.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald D. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $194,240 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

