Luxoft (LXFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Luxoft has set its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. Luxoft’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Luxoft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Shares of LXFT opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.73. Luxoft has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

LXFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Luxoft in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxoft from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Luxoft (LXFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/luxoft-lxft-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.