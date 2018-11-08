Lydall (LDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 5686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Lydall had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $53.00 price target on Lydall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lydall from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 112.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 173,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lydall by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 19.6% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 484,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lydall by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

