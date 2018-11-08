Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Director Martin Stanley Buys 12,000 Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Director Martin Stanley acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MIC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.43. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,510 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 468,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

